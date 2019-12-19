Sequinned Boots To Embroidered Lehengas & Kurtas, Doll Up At This New Luxe Boutique

The Sarna’s is a well-known family in Hyderabad for their achievements in art and design. So, when they launched a new Breeze Sarna store, we had to drop in. On the same stretch as their M.S. Breeze Sarna store, is the newest boutique which has an enthralling festive collection of designerwear, footwear, and jewellery. The lavish boutique is spacious and super pretty. While browsing, we found gorgeous pastel hues of lehengas, and kurtis with floral embroidery and embellishments that will make you look no less than a princess. Thee crop tops have tasteful netted work and edgy borders that we loved. We also found earthy coloured tops for the sophisticated fashionista in you, and semi-formal tops with stripes and a touch of floral patterns. There’s a variety of modern designs in silk for women and a section for men that has kurtas, jackets, and dapper suits. The prices for apparel here start at INR 9,000, and it’s an investment we’d make when we’ve got grand celebrations coming up like a shade or reception. You will find Chinar by Alisha Sarna, for fancy footwear made out of leather and velvet for a posh look. We particularly loved the pair of black boots with sequin, bead and stone motifs that look like royalty. You can get custom-made clothing from the boutique as well, and then flaunt your unique piece from this label.