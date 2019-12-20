This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget

We get it — sometimes you don't need a swanky gym. You want a basic gym with solid equipment to start your fitness journey. Fitness Reloaded in Manikonda is one of those gyms that has all its basics right. From strength training to cardio training — while this gym will get you started, it offers personal training too. For those of you who require a little push, this sorts it for you. But otherwise, apart from the basics, they teach aerobics too.

With the latest equipment and a stretching area, you've got everything you need. Talk to their encouraging trainers before you do weights and you'll get proper guidance. If you are into group workouts, you'll flex it out during their Zumba and yoga classes. In fact, they do yoga outdoors but do check their schedule. The monthly membership costs INR 1,800-2,000.