Pay It Forward: Donate Food For Those In Need At The Free Food Fridges In Hyderabad

Following the suit of The Wall Of Kindness, GHMC has set up a free food fridge in Hitech City, and we can donate food to those in need. Food wastage is a common scenario, and we often find ourselves looking for a solution to avoid it. With GHMC planning to open up 10 more fridges, this is an answer to everyone's prayers. Manned by a guard, the concept is really simple — you can walk up to the fridge and leave food and the ones who need food, go pick it. What this means is, there is a free meal for the needy, all round the clock. We've heard there are two more free food fridges at Madhapur and near Chiranjeevi Blood Bank too.

So, the next time you're all worked up about evading food wastage, go donate. Nobody has to sleep on a hungry stomach!