Make Yours A Wonder Wall With Natural Stone Cladding From This Local Company

Do you think the walls of your space are pretty basic, and could use a makeover? Lushh - The Stone Ranch is just the place for you! Think elegant patterns of natural elements like leaves, sea-shells, flowers or more avant-garde designs like abstract mosaics and 3D motifs that you can get clad on your walls to make them stand out. If it’s a more traditional vibe that you’re going for, they represent grand scenes from mythology like Buddha meditating under the Body tree, or a portrait of Lord Krishna in great detail too. Wondering how they do it? Well, they use natural stones like sandstone, clay stone, granite, Italian stone, and metals like aluminium and gold and inscribe the decor of your choice straight onto it. Not just that, but they work with mother of pearl (and all kinds of semi-precious stones) that make the interiors look super posh, and your space a little more glamorous. All of the resources are procured from Delhi, Jaipur, and Bangalore. Want something much more personal? It cannot get better than handwork scriptures by artisans from Rajasthan made specifically for your house. Don’t just stop at making the walls fancy, but get stone carpet flooring or make use of pebbles and marbles on ceilings too. The prices fall in the range of INR 100 - INR 7,000 per square feet, which is not exactly affordable. But you can certainly get a unique piece of art in your budget, so it’s definitely an investment. Consult the store owners and discuss your own ideas too as customisation is their forté. We also found gorgeous nameplates that we’d want our visitors to know us by. Touch and feel the texture of stones, and browse through a catalogue at their showroom before making a decision, though. It takes them about 15 - 20 days to get the wall cladding process completed, be it interior or exterior.