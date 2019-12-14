A new week, a new plan. Wondering what to do this week? Our weekly guide will sort it out for you.
#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week
Grab A Meal At Theory Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Up Your Gifting Game At Aarna Collections
Is gifting a daunting task for you? Aarna Collections in Sainikpuri has a variety of wooden, ceramic, and brass items. A spacious store that smells like incense from the minute you walk in, you'll see aisles of decor pieces and a hanger full of traditional looking cloth and jute bags. Tribal sets and antique finish is right now a rage in the decor community and this store hoards tribal musical figurines, masks, clocks, and vintage-looking brass animals, and religious items.
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Sign Up For A Barista's Table At Bottega Cafe
We're back with yet another event and this time we're hosting a Barista's Table in association with Bottega Cafe. Hosted by Mahadev Krishna — an SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) certified barista, whether you love coffee or want to understand coffee, this event is going to get you started. We've got limited spots only, so sign up. The entry fee is INR 599.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Plan A Staycation At Sashas Farmstay
Are you planning a reunion with your peeps that includes music, barbeque, and pool for your New Year's eve? You've got to check into this farmhouse that doesn't cut down on luxury. Located in Kucharam village in Medak, Sashas Farmhouse is quite literally located amidst lush farms with furry rabbits for the company. What we're loving is the pool and barbeque enclosure for you to host a little reunion for your fam or childhood mates and their families too. While they have plenty of indoor games for your kiddies to stay engaged, they also offer arrangements like rain dance and projector at an additional cost.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4500
Hit Up DIY Xmas Decor Workshop At Rangmanch
If your little one is excited about the holiday season, Rangmanch is hosting a fun Christmas workshop for kids. They will learn the procedure to make simple decor like Santa sleigh using paper plates, Christmas wreath using party decor, and Christmas tree using chart paper and thermocol balls. It's a beginner-friendly, child-safe workshop, and all the materials will be provided by the hosts.
