#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week

img-gallery-featured

A new week, a new plan. Wondering what to do this week? Our weekly guide will sort it out for you. 

Grab A Meal At Theory Cafe

Smacked in the centre of greens, Theory Cafe is a new cafe in Jubilee Hills. And we really cannot get over its ambience. Hidden from the bustling Jubilee Hills, this cafe has a stunning outdoor space - so rustic that you'll literally dine under the trees. Go for their Veg Thai Bowl, Bruschetta and you can pair these with kombucha. Looking for dessert? They've got macarons, cheesecakes, and a fine spread. Make sure to try their coffee too.
Cafes

Theory Cafe & Dessert Bar

4.3

Plot 178, Road 13, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Up Your Gifting Game At Aarna Collections

Is gifting a daunting task for you? Aarna Collections in Sainikpuri has a variety of wooden, ceramic, and brass items. A spacious store that smells like incense from the minute you walk in, you'll see aisles of decor pieces and a hanger full of traditional looking cloth and jute bags. Tribal sets and antique finish is right now a rage in the decor community and this store hoards tribal musical figurines, masks, clocks, and vintage-looking brass animals, and religious items.

Home Décor Stores

Aarna Collections

4.9

Marneni Building, Plot 953, Hill Top Colony, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

Sign Up For A Barista's Table At Bottega Cafe

We're back with yet another event and this time we're hosting a Barista's Table in association with Bottega Cafe. Hosted by Mahadev Krishna — an SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) certified barista, whether you love coffee or want to understand coffee, this event is going to get you started. We've got limited spots only, so sign up. The entry fee is INR 599.

Cafes

Bottega Cafe

4.1

Plot 13-B, Road 86, Phase 2, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Plan A Staycation At Sashas Farmstay

Are you planning a reunion with your peeps that includes music, barbeque, and pool for your New Year's eve? You've got to check into this farmhouse that doesn't cut down on luxury. Located in Kucharam village in Medak, Sashas Farmhouse is quite literally located amidst lush farms with furry rabbits for the company. What we're loving is the pool and barbeque enclosure for you to host a little reunion for your fam or childhood mates and their families too. While they have plenty of indoor games for your kiddies to stay engaged, they also offer arrangements like rain dance and projector at an additional cost.

Homestays

Sashas Farmstay

4.6

4 & 5, Jeedipally, Telangana

image-map-default

Hit Up DIY Xmas Decor Workshop At Rangmanch

If your little one is excited about the holiday season, Rangmanch is hosting a fun Christmas workshop for kids. They will learn the procedure to make simple decor like Santa sleigh using paper plates, Christmas wreath using party decor, and Christmas tree using chart paper and thermocol balls. It's a beginner-friendly, child-safe workshop, and all the materials will be provided by the hosts.

Music & Dance Academies

Rangmanch - The Studio

4.0

Sreemukh Complex, 5th Floor, 3-6/198, Himayat Nagar Road, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default