GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week

Are you planning a reunion with your peeps that includes music, barbeque, and pool for your New Year's eve? You've got to check into this farmhouse that doesn't cut down on luxury. Located in Kucharam village in Medak, Sashas Farmhouse is quite literally located amidst lush farms with furry rabbits for the company. What we're loving is the pool and barbeque enclosure for you to host a little reunion for your fam or childhood mates and their families too. While they have plenty of indoor games for your kiddies to stay engaged, they also offer arrangements like rain dance and projector at an additional cost.

