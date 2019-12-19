From Toys To Clothes & Footwear: This Kiddy Store Is A City Secret

We stumbled upon Half Ticket (1/2 Ticket) in Banjara Hills which is a kiddy wonderland. Tucked in the lanes of road number 4, you’ll be awestruck by all things cute. From dresses and costumes to superhero toys and remote control cars, surprise your little one with new goodies. Starting from INR 700, they’ve got frocks and dresses with frills and embellishments for girls, and sporty shirts and dapper pants for boys. If stuffed keychains excite your kids, they’ve got that too starting from INR 150. Love your kids 3000? They’ve got Avengers action figures like The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, and Iron Man. What else? You can score cute kiddy shoes and Lego sets, too.