This Label Will Personalise & Make You Clothes Like You're The Only Girl In The World

Wedding ensembles like lehengas, elaborate sarees to cocktail dresses and casuals, Hi Lo Design — a designer fashion label creates a wide range of clothing. But their specialty lies in custom tailoring and personalised fashion. And we get it, it is unarguably every girl's dream to put on outfits that are exclusively created for her. If you're looking for wedding couture where you and your SO can grab some matching outfits that can tell the story of your love, Hi Lo might just be up for the challenge.

The process is quite straightforward, you either get on a call with their designer, Mouna Gummadi, or visit the studio in person. We recommend getting to the studio as you can check out their collection. Later, the designs, colours, fabrics are discussed with you and Mouna prefers to stay in touch throughout the process of creation until the time the outfits are shipped. We browsed through their designs and are loving the suede dresses with flouncy sleeves, festive coordinate sets with crop tops and maxi skirts. Plus, their casuals like jumpsuits and kurtas are super chill and ideal workwear too. Each of the designs is handcrafted and designed in-house and depending on the outfit, the pricing is around INR 5,000- INR 1,00,000. The casual outfits, however, are under INR 5,000.

Like something you found at the studio? The designers can get in done in different colours and patterns for you. Easy-peasy!

