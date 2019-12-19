Collared Kurtas To Angrakha Dresses: Check Out This Store In Gachibowli

Clothing Stores

Ibadat

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
3.6

SLN Terminus, 3/134, Gachibowli-Miyapur Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Tucked away in SLN Terminus in Gachibowli, Ibadat is one of those stores where you can grab both elaborate and everyday wear. While you can load up on angrakha kurtas, A-line kurtas, and even collared ones that will make for smart workwear, we recommend a fine mix-and-match. Especially because that's what they specialise in. We found kurtas with minimal embroidery, polka dots, floral prints that can be paired with capes, jackets that are available at the store.

Got a thing for tassels? Whether it's kurtas or dupattas, you won't stop gawking at those beauties with tassels. Since they've got dupattas and bottoms, right under one roof, you can get a fix of an entire outfit. The price range begins at INR 599, across the store.

What Could Be Better

The store doesn't bring in new stuff all the time or based on what's trending, so we recommend hitting it up during festivals. 

Pro-Tip

This brand also retails out of Limeroad, if you're all about online shopping.

