Living In Hyderabad? Six Facts That Only A True Hyderabadi Would Know

The OG place for street shopping, there's nothing that you won't find in Koti. Do you find yourself getting books from here and eating at Gokul Chaat? Next time you're walking on the street, think about this. The word Koti literally translates to a mansion and this was where Nizam's concubines resided (that's how it got its name). The mansion used to house the concubines was later turned into a residence for Sir James Kirkpatrick, who married Khair Un-Nissa Begum, a Noblewoman during the Nizam reign amidst a lot of controversies (it's a story worth googling). FYI, Khairtabad was named after her.

