Crystal Chandeliers To Designer Lights: Be Mesmerised By Everything At This Light Store

Doing up your house? Consider checking out L’ Elegance Light Store in Begumpet. It looks like a small store from the outside but do not let the appearance fool you. From chandeliers that will take you back to all the royal dramas you've watched on TV or the Internet, to table lamps that'll glam up your bedside tables, they've got them all in various sizes, shapes, designs, and colours. Ever fell in love with crystal chandeliers in a big hotel? If you're looking for that, then your search might end here. Even if you're not having a home makeover, you can still score fancier lights that are used in the house every day. The prices of these lights start from INR 350 and go till INR 1 lakh and upwards.