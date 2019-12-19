Home Decor, Stationery & Games! This Store In Himayathnagar Has Literally Everything

Himayathnagar is upping its game with awesome stores to shop from, and Landmark is one of them. As soon as you enter the space, you’ll be greeted by board games, puzzles, soft toys, remote control gadgets, etc. Nostalgia hit us hard when we spotted Mechanix and slime that we used to prank our friends with. Ah, the good old days! We also picked up an Avengers puzzle and 3-D puzzles from National Geographic for INR 350 and INR 599. Home decor hoarders, you’ll find exquisite pieces here like marble table cocks, rustic photo frames, vintage globes, cushions and more starting at INR 699. Not just that, you can source kitchenware like cute storage boxes and crockery too. And if you’re wondering what else they possibly have, you can deck your office desks and gym bags with quirky water bottles & flasks starting at INR 699 and add pretty bags & bag packs to your collection. Phew!