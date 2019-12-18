Attapur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Attapur

Bakeries
M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel

Old City Food Has Its Own Charm!
Rajendra Nagar
Clothing Stores
Selvedge Design Studio

Say Hello To This Local Designer Label To Make Bold Fashion Statements
Karwan
Casual Dining
Fazal Mandi House

Feast On A Giant Plate Of Delicious Mandi At This Popular Mandi House In Hyderabad
Mehdipatnam
Museums
Sudha Car Museum

Fountain Pen Cars To Cake Cars: This Museum Does Wacky Cars In All Exciting Themes
Bahadurpura
Gyms
Solitaire Fitness

From Drab To Fab: Check Out This Fitness Studio For The Ultimate Transformation
Mehdipatnam
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Nehru Zoological Park

Drop By This Zoo When In Hyderabad!
Bahadurpura
Fast Food Restaurants
Prince Cafe & Restaurant

Early Risers: This Tea Outlet In Mehdipatnam Surely Never Disappoints!
Mehdipatnam
Salons
Simeen's Beauty Parlour

Festive Season? Get Your Amazing Mehendi Done From Simeens!
Mehdipatnam
Fast Food Restaurants
The Good Bowl

Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Casual Dining
Aazebo

Register For This #InsiderOnlyEvent @Aazebo
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
Pista House

Drop By This Restaurant To Have The World Famous Haleem & Biryani Right Away
Toli Chowki
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Nice Juice Centre

The Fresh & Dry Fruit Thick Shakes At This Iconic Juice Centre In Tolichowki Is Amazeballs
Toli Chowki
Monument
Naya Qila

Heading To Golconda Fort? Don't Forget To Check Out This Iconic Spot As Well
Tourist Attractions
Khursheed Jah Devdi

This Ancient European Palace Is Architecture Goals & A Dream For Photographers
Hyderabad
Monument
Golkonda Fort

Marvellous Acoustics & The Best Sheermal In Town: Why The Golconda Fort Is A Must-Do
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Summer Land Juice

The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Sweet Shops
Ojha Sweets & Namkeen

Samosa Ragda To Aloo Bonda: This 132-Year-Old Chaat Stall In Begum Bazaar Is Amazing
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty Fish Fry Point

Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Home Caterers
SB Home Made Haleem

Treat Yourself To Haleem Throughout The Year From This Hyderabadi Place
Toli Chowki
Clothing Stores
Sadeena's

Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
