Kavuri Hills

Florists
Champs Fleur

Black Roses, Hairpieces & Fresh Flowers: These Long Lasting Luxury Flowers Are Bae
Gyms
Apollo Life Studio

So Fit & Lit! This Madhapur Gym Offers Yoga, Kickboxing, Pool & Bolly Aerobics
Madhapur
Salons
Coccolare

Nails, Brows & Lashes: Ace That Runway Model Look At This Exclusive Salon
Madhapur
Casual Dining
Flying Spaghetti Monster

Best Place For Authentic Italian Food🔥
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Date - A Middle East Food Affair

Relish Yum Middle Eastern Food At This Newly Opened Restaurant In Madhapur!
Madhapur
Bars
Tabula Rasa Cafe & Bar

Buy Beer And Get Lunch On The House At This Jubilee Hills Bar
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Hashi

Fancy Chinese & Japanese Fare? Head To Hashi For Scrumptious Sushi, Dim Sums & More
Madhapur
Cafes
Humming Bird Cafe

Every Inch Of This Corner Is Instagram Worthy & It Has A Boutique Next Door
Clothing Stores
Inkblue

Love Thrift Shopping? Hit Up This Store In Madhapur & Get Your Hands On Imported Wear
Madhapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Healthy Sandwich By Lite Diet

Sandwich Under 2 Minutes! This Sandwich Bar In Kavuri Hills Is Making Healthy Eating Cool
Jubilee Hills
Swimming Pools
Strokes - The Swim Arena

Spread Your Fins! There Is A New Swimming Pool In The City
Jubilee Hills
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Haji Ali Juice Center

Mango Cream, Kesar Falooda Cream & Pav Bhaji: This Juice Centre In Madhapur Is Totes Fun
Madhapur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices

The Best Place To Have Quick Snacks And Juices/Creams
Madhapur
Dessert Parlours
Hima Cream

Tried Pootharekulu Ice Cream Yet? Drop By Hima Cream Right Away
Madhapur
Salons
Tip & Toe

Nail Art Session With Tip And Toe!
Jubilee Hills
Gardening Stores
Just Plants

Shop Like A Moss At This Nursery Which Has Quirky Accessories For Your Garden
Jubilee Hills
Bars
Chemistry

Times With Some Good Food And Live Music !
Jubilee Hills
Dessert Parlours
Stickhouse Cafe

This Dessert Parlour Serves Gelato, Waffle Stick, Cupido & More
Jubilee Hills
Bars
BLVD.

Catching Up With Friends For Lunch? Drop By Blvd Now!
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Riwayat

Experience The Royal Affair & Vintage Decor At Riwayat
Jubilee Hills
