Kokapet

Dhabhas
image - DownTown Junction Family Dhaba
Dhabhas

DownTown Junction Family Dhaba

Did You Know You Could Go On A Lunch Date With Your Pet At This Dhaba?
Casual Dining
image - The Fisherman's Wharf
Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds
Gachibowli
Stationery Stores
image - The Pretty Gilded
Stationery Stores

The Pretty Gilded

Life Is Too Short For Regular! This Bespoke Wedding Invitation Store Is What You Need
Gandipet
Casual Dining
image - T Grill
Casual Dining

T Grill

A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Hotels
image - Taramati Baradari
Hotels

Taramati Baradari

Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Amusement Parks
image - Flipside Adventure Park
Amusement Parks

Flipside Adventure Park

Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
Fine Dining
image - Mist - The Poolside Kitchen - The Golkonda Resort
Fine Dining

Mist - The Poolside Kitchen - The Golkonda Resort

Dine Under The Stars At This Poolside Restaurant In Gandipet
Gandipet
Resorts
image - The Golkonda Resorts & Spa
Resorts

The Golkonda Resorts & Spa

Anniversary Around The Corner? Head To This Nizami Era Hotel For A Staycation
Gandipet
Fine Dining
image - Jewel of Nizam - The Minar - The Golkonda Resort
Fine Dining

Jewel of Nizam - The Minar - The Golkonda Resort

Spend Your Weekend Like The Royals At The Jewel Of Nizam
Gandipet
Hotels
image - Taramati Hotel
Hotels

Taramati Hotel

Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Other
image - Khajaguda
Other

Khajaguda

Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Casual Dining
image - Rendezvous
Casual Dining

Rendezvous

Craving Poolside Lunch? This Restaurant In Gachibowli Has Your Back
Gachibowli
Homestays
image - Oakwood Residence Kapil
Homestays

Oakwood Residence Kapil

Get Ready To Laugh, Gursimran Khamba Is Bringing His Comedy Special To Hyderabad
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Driven Cafe
Cafes

Driven Cafe

Sip Selfie Coffee, Borrow Sports Cars & Super Bikes From This Gachibowli Cafe
Gachibowli
Fine Dining
image - Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad
Fine Dining

Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad

Wake Up On A Sunday Morning & Head To This Brunch That Hits The Sweet Spot
Casual Dining
image - Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Casual Dining

Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Planning A Date Night? You Might Want To Head To This Italian Restaurant In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Spas
image - The Spa
Spas

The Spa

This Luxurious Spa Is A Stairway To Heaven & You Deserve A Pamper Session Here
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad
Casual Dining

Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad

Zega: An Astounding Asian Affair Along With Elite Ambiance & Great View
Gachibowli
Fine Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Fine Dining

Barbeque Nation

For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Gachibowli
Gyms
image - Fitness Reloaded
Gyms

Fitness Reloaded

This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget
Manikonda
