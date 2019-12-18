Explore
Kothaguda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kothaguda
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Nanking CR
This Legendary Chinese Restaurant Is Now Open In Kothaguda
Kothaguda
Cloud Dining
Enjoy Your Meal In The Air At This New Fine Dining Restaurant In Madhapur
Kothaguda
Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
Spend Time With Your Squad Over Lunch At This Restaurant In Kondapur!
Kothaguda
The Kingz Landing
GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
84 Anjuna Shack
Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
New York Slice
Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Snort
Cool Cabanas, Dance Floor & Sprinklers: Check Out This Nightclub For A Lit Night
Hi Tech City
Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Block 22
Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Hi Tech City
Piccolo Gelato
Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Heart Cup Coffee
This Kondapur Bar Comes Alive On Thursdays With Karaoke & Ladies Night
Kondapur
Waffle House
Dessert, Pasta & More, Waffle House Surely Cannot Be Missed!
Hi Tech City
Itsy Bitsy
Everything Artistic? Head Over To Itsy Bitsy Crafts Store
Hi Tech City
Hotel B Plus L
Studio Rooms With Garden Views To Swanky Restaurants: This Hotel Is Goals
Hi Tech City
Sound Garden
Sip Hibiscus Cocktails & Eat Chicken Drowned In Wine At This Outdoor Cafe In Kondapur
Kondapur
Cult Fitness
Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Abhinav Parkour Academy
Leap, Sprint, Get Fit: This Parkour Academy Will Transform You Into An Action Hero
Kondapur
Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea
Got A Thing For Boba Tea? Head To This Quirky Bubble Tea Joint
Kondapur
Masala Bandi
5pm Hunger? Treat Yourself To Delicious Snacks At INR 50 At This Bandi
Madhapur
Saharsh Udupi Grand
Run To This Udipi Restaurant For Amazing Varieties Of Dosas, Idlis & More
Kondapur
Cafe Cupz
Cuddling Up With Nutella Hot Chocolate And A Book At This Adorable Cafe
Kukatpally
Ahobilam Foods - Millet Cave
Join The Wave Of Healthy Eating & Check Out This Restaurant Where Is Everything Is Millet Based
Madhapur
Swadesh Multi-Cuisine
A Casual Dining Restaurant Serving Yum North Indian, Continental & Asian Cuisine!
Kondapur
Jail Khana
Head Over To This Jail Themed Restaurant For Incredible Indian Delights
