Nanking CR

This Legendary Chinese Restaurant Is Now Open In Kothaguda
Kothaguda
Cloud Dining

Enjoy Your Meal In The Air At This New Fine Dining Restaurant In Madhapur
Kothaguda
Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi

Spend Time With Your Squad Over Lunch At This Restaurant In Kondapur!
Kothaguda
The Kingz Landing

GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
84 Anjuna Shack

Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
New York Slice

Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Snort

Cool Cabanas, Dance Floor & Sprinklers: Check Out This Nightclub For A Lit Night
Hi Tech City
Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant

Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Block 22

Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Hi Tech City
Piccolo Gelato

Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad

Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Heart Cup Coffee

This Kondapur Bar Comes Alive On Thursdays With Karaoke & Ladies Night
Kondapur
Waffle House

Dessert, Pasta & More, Waffle House Surely Cannot Be Missed!
Hi Tech City
Itsy Bitsy

Everything Artistic? Head Over To Itsy Bitsy Crafts Store
Hi Tech City
Hotel B Plus L

Studio Rooms With Garden Views To Swanky Restaurants: This Hotel Is Goals
Hi Tech City
Sound Garden

Sip Hibiscus Cocktails & Eat Chicken Drowned In Wine At This Outdoor Cafe In Kondapur
Kondapur
Cult Fitness

Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Abhinav Parkour Academy

Leap, Sprint, Get Fit: This Parkour Academy Will Transform You Into An Action Hero
Kondapur
Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea

Got A Thing For Boba Tea? Head To This Quirky Bubble Tea Joint
Kondapur
Masala Bandi

5pm Hunger? Treat Yourself To Delicious Snacks At INR 50 At This Bandi
Madhapur
Saharsh Udupi Grand

Run To This Udipi Restaurant For Amazing Varieties Of Dosas, Idlis & More
Kondapur
Cafe Cupz

Cuddling Up With Nutella Hot Chocolate And A Book At This Adorable Cafe
Kukatpally
Ahobilam Foods - Millet Cave

Join The Wave Of Healthy Eating & Check Out This Restaurant Where Is Everything Is Millet Based
Madhapur
Swadesh Multi-Cuisine

A Casual Dining Restaurant Serving Yum North Indian, Continental & Asian Cuisine!
Kondapur
Jail Khana

Head Over To This Jail Themed Restaurant For Incredible Indian Delights
