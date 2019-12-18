Nallakunta

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fries Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Fries Republic

Fries Before Everything: Get Satis-FRIED At This Eatery That Makes More Than 30 Types Of French Fries
Nallakunta
Casual Dining
image - Bawarchi
Casual Dining

Bawarchi

This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
Casual Dining
image - Boomerang Restaurant & Bar
Casual Dining

Boomerang Restaurant & Bar

Disco Nights, Pretty Ambience & Good Food, Boomerang Has It All!
Amberpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizza Street
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Street

Got A Thing For Pizzas? Then Head Out To This Pizza Corner Right Away
Amberpet
Gyms
image - Pulse8 Gym
Gyms

Pulse8 Gym

Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone & Get Fit At This Gym In Srinagar Colony
Kachiguda
Libraries
image - The Book Shelf
Libraries

The Book Shelf

Where Words Meets Imagination: This Library In Amberpet Is Loaded With Books For Children & Teens
Amberpet
NGOs
Stationery Stores
image - Padmavathi Traders
Stationery Stores

Padmavathi Traders

Artsy Hoomans, Get To This Stationery For Glue Guns, Charcoal Pencils & Triangular Canvases
Narayanguda
NGOs
image - Wall Of Kindness
NGOs

Wall Of Kindness

Pay It Forward: Leave Books, Clothes & Utensils For Those In Need At This Colourful Wall
Himayath Nagar
Furniture Stores
image - Kaki Cane Furniture Works
Furniture Stores

Kaki Cane Furniture Works

This Furniture Store In Narayanguda Makes Customises Cane Furniture Like A Pro
Narayanguda
Libraries
image - City Central Library
Libraries

City Central Library

Check Out This 50-Year-Old Public Library That Also Hosts Cultural & Social Events
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - One Fine Day
Juice & Milkshake Shops

One Fine Day

Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

FryINN - The French Fry Cafe

Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Parks
image - Dr. GS Melkote Park
Parks

Dr. GS Melkote Park

From Fitness Enthusiasts To Kiddos, This Narayanguda Park Has Something For Everyone
Narayanguda
Gift Shops
image - Shree Balaji Frames & Gifts
Gift Shops

Shree Balaji Frames & Gifts

Peeps In Narayanaguda, This Store Will Sort Every Last Minute Gifting Woes
Narayanguda
Gift Shops
image - Balloons Unlimited
Gift Shops

Balloons Unlimited

For Balloons That'll Leave Your Kids Astonished, Get To This Balloon Store ASAP
Himayath Nagar
Gift Shops
image - NJ Party Shop
Gift Shops

NJ Party Shop

From Funky Decor To Props: Get All The Supplies For Your Next Big Party Here
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bites Beyond Borders
Fast Food Restaurants

Bites Beyond Borders

From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Casual Dining
image - Captain Cook
Casual Dining

Captain Cook

Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken
Bakeries
image - King & Cardinal Bakery
Bakeries

King & Cardinal Bakery

Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Sweekar
Casual Dining

Hotel Sweekar

Idli, Vada & Rava Dosa: Head To This 90's Hotel For Their All-Day Breakfast
Kachiguda
Boutiques
image - Cotton Art
Boutiques

Cotton Art

Don't Go Broke! This Boutique In Himayathnagar Will Let You Shop On A Budget
Himayath Nagar
