Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Nampally
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nampally
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Accessories
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Gift Shops
Home Décor Stores
Gyms
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty Fish Fry Point
Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh
Qawwalis & Legends: This Dargah In Nampally Is A Gateway To Sufi Life
Nampally
Food Stores
Food Stores
Deccan Achar
Have You Heard Of Biryani Pickle? This Iconic Store In Nampally Has More Than 40 Types Of Pickles
Nampally
Food Stores
Food Stores
Nilgiri Tea Emporium
Time To Chill! Get Chocolate Or Pekoe Flavoured Tea From This Iconic Tea Store
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Street Food
Street Food
Ram Ki Bandi
For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries
Subhan Bakery
Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
ISKCON
Experience Serenity & Peace At This Beautiful Temple In Abids
Abids
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Famous Ice Cream
This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
We Do Import
This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Has Pinterest-Worthy Home Decor & Party Props
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Shah Ice Cream
Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Jahanpanah
Sherwanis, Bandhgalas & Suits: We're Digging These Ethnic Outfits For Men
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Akbar Fast Food
A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Food Stores
Food Stores
Lamsa Tea
Time To Chill! Get Chocolate Or Pekoe Flavoured Tea From This Iconic Tea Store
Jam Bagh
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Hyderabad Party Shop
House Party On Your Mind? This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Is Your Cue
Jam Bagh
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
J. K. Pen Stores
Old Fashioned Fountain Pens To Leather Laptop Bags: This 45-Year-Old Store Has Amazing Stuff
Koti
Markets
Markets
Sunday Book Bazar
Holy Moly! What's Better Than Hitting Up This Book Bazaar On A Sunday?
Abids
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Meena Bazaar
For Drapes That'll Make You Look Like A Million Bucks, Head Over To This Saree Store
Abids
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Gavins
Sherwanis, Suits & Juttis: This Budget Store Will Make A Man Out Of Lads
Abids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Summer Land Juice
The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Cafes
Cafes
Bench Cafe & Restaurant
Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kings Pagdi Makers
Rock Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya Look With Beautiful Pagadis From This Abids Store
Abids
Boutiques
Boutiques
Archana Swathi Collection
Be Your Own Designer By Customising An Outfit With Lace, Latkan & Borders From This Store
Hyderguda
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Payal Footwear
Beauty & The Boots: Have You Shopped From This Famous Footwear Store In Abids?
Abids
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Balikaa fashions
Buy Quirky Skirts, Tops, Jackets & Co-Ord Sets From This Tiny Store In Abids On A Budget
Abids
Have a great recommendation for
Nampally?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE