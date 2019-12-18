Nampally

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tasty Fish Fry Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Tasty Fish Fry Point

Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Religious Establishments
image - Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh
Religious Establishments

Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh

Qawwalis & Legends: This Dargah In Nampally Is A Gateway To Sufi Life
Nampally
Food Stores
image - Deccan Achar
Food Stores

Deccan Achar

Have You Heard Of Biryani Pickle? This Iconic Store In Nampally Has More Than 40 Types Of Pickles
Nampally
Food Stores
image - Nilgiri Tea Emporium
Food Stores

Nilgiri Tea Emporium

Time To Chill! Get Chocolate Or Pekoe Flavoured Tea From This Iconic Tea Store
Nampally
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Street Food
image - Ram Ki Bandi
Street Food

Ram Ki Bandi

For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Bakeries
image - Subhan Bakery
Bakeries

Subhan Bakery

Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Sweet Shops
image - Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
Sweet Shops

Hameedi Confectioners & Co.

This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Religious Establishments
image - ISKCON
Religious Establishments

ISKCON

Experience Serenity & Peace At This Beautiful Temple In Abids
Abids
Dessert Parlours
image - Famous Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Famous Ice Cream

This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Home Décor Stores
image - We Do Import
Home Décor Stores

We Do Import

This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Has Pinterest-Worthy Home Decor & Party Props
Dessert Parlours
image - Shah Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Shah Ice Cream

Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Clothing Stores
image - Jahanpanah
Clothing Stores

Jahanpanah

Sherwanis, Bandhgalas & Suits: We're Digging These Ethnic Outfits For Men
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Akbar Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Akbar Fast Food

A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Food Stores
image - Lamsa Tea
Food Stores

Lamsa Tea

Time To Chill! Get Chocolate Or Pekoe Flavoured Tea From This Iconic Tea Store
Jam Bagh
Gift Shops
image - Hyderabad Party Shop
Gift Shops

Hyderabad Party Shop

House Party On Your Mind? This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Is Your Cue
Jam Bagh
Stationery Stores
image - J. K. Pen Stores
Stationery Stores

J. K. Pen Stores

Old Fashioned Fountain Pens To Leather Laptop Bags: This 45-Year-Old Store Has Amazing Stuff
Koti
Markets
image - Sunday Book Bazar
Markets

Sunday Book Bazar

Holy Moly! What's Better Than Hitting Up This Book Bazaar On A Sunday?
Abids
Clothing Stores
image - Meena Bazaar
Clothing Stores

Meena Bazaar

For Drapes That'll Make You Look Like A Million Bucks, Head Over To This Saree Store
Abids
Clothing Stores
image - Gavins
Clothing Stores

Gavins

Sherwanis, Suits & Juttis: This Budget Store Will Make A Man Out Of Lads
Abids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Summer Land Juice
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Summer Land Juice

The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Cafes
image - Bench Cafe & Restaurant
Cafes

Bench Cafe & Restaurant

Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Clothing Stores
image - Kings Pagdi Makers
Clothing Stores

Kings Pagdi Makers

Rock Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya Look With Beautiful Pagadis From This Abids Store
Abids
Boutiques
image - Archana Swathi Collection
Boutiques

Archana Swathi Collection

Be Your Own Designer By Customising An Outfit With Lace, Latkan & Borders From This Store
Hyderguda
Shoe Stores
image - Payal Footwear
Shoe Stores

Payal Footwear

Beauty & The Boots: Have You Shopped From This Famous Footwear Store In Abids?
Abids
Clothing Stores
image - Balikaa fashions
Clothing Stores

Balikaa fashions

Buy Quirky Skirts, Tops, Jackets & Co-Ord Sets From This Tiny Store In Abids On A Budget
Abids
