As a grand outfit or an heirloom piece, a good saree goes a long way. And my desi girls, we checked out Nalli Silks on Road No 10 Banjara Hills to give you a sneak peek into their collection. A leading name in the saree industry for 90 years now, you can expect quality and great designs that cater to both traditional and modern tastes. Looking to get your mom a gift? Surprise her with a Banaras, Kanchipuram, Maheshwari, Pochampally or Jute saree. For all you girls out there who rock the fancy/light saree look, check out their Mysore silk collection, linen, cotton, Tussar silk, and georgette collection. From broad borders to heavy zari work, you will find a statement piece here for sure. They’ve got sarees for as low as INR 2,000 to INR 40,000 depending on the material and the work.
Calm The Desi In You By Splurging At This 90-Year-Old Iconic Saree Store
Clothing Stores
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
TBH, we are not a big fan of their kurta collection. Compared to all the gorgeous sarees in their store, the kurtas seemed tasteless and out of place. We just wish they had better designs.
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹40,000
Clothing Stores
Comments (0)