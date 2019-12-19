Calm The Desi In You By Splurging At This 90-Year-Old Iconic Saree Store

As a grand outfit or an heirloom piece, a good saree goes a long way. And my desi girls, we checked out Nalli Silks on Road No 10 Banjara Hills to give you a sneak peek into their collection. A leading name in the saree industry for 90 years now, you can expect quality and great designs that cater to both traditional and modern tastes. Looking to get your mom a gift? Surprise her with a Banaras, Kanchipuram, Maheshwari, Pochampally or Jute saree. For all you girls out there who rock the fancy/light saree look, check out their Mysore silk collection, linen, cotton, Tussar silk, and georgette collection. From broad borders to heavy zari work, you will find a statement piece here for sure. They’ve got sarees for as low as INR 2,000 to INR 40,000 depending on the material and the work.