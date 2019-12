Stop By For Some Insane Noodles Only In Gachibowli

Noodles INC ๐Ÿ Nothing could stop us visiting this amazing Noodle-e-Terian place all over again. These guys (don't know how) are serving such scrumptious, pocket-friendly, great portion Noodles in town. I mean, wherever you go, if you get great portion you definitely miss up on the taste/price, or vice-versa. But, Noodles INC is serving some promising Noodle varieties definitely not compromising on the portion and in such pocket-friendly price. They offer Quick Noodle Bites, cuisines being, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Burmese and Indian (๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น, ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ, ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ, ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฒ, ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ). They have recently started taking online orders through Swiggy and Zomato. Do order or visit for sure! In frame: North Indian Jus, Arrabbiata, Stroganoff, Chicken 65, Roza, Japanese Pan.