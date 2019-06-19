Stop By For Some Insane Noodles Only In Gachibowli

Noodles INC 🍝 Nothing could stop us visiting this amazing Noodle-e-Terian place all over again. These guys (don't know how) are serving such scrumptious, pocket-friendly, great portion Noodles in town. I mean, wherever you go, if you get great portion you definitely miss up on the taste/price, or vice-versa. But, Noodles INC is serving some promising Noodle varieties definitely not compromising on the portion and in such pocket-friendly price. They offer Quick Noodle Bites, cuisines being, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Burmese and Indian (🇮🇹, 🇷🇺, 🇮🇩, 🇲🇲, 🇮🇳). They have recently started taking online orders through Swiggy and Zomato. Do order or visit for sure! In frame: North Indian Jus, Arrabbiata, Stroganoff, Chicken 65, Roza, Japanese Pan.