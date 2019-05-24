Satisfy Your Appetite For Noodles At This Outlet In Gachibowli

Did anyone say Noodles?? 😋 Noodles Inc is situated right into the corporate hud, Dlf. Dlf is though famous for the late night food street which has a massive variety of street food. Now Noodle Inc is another feature to the food culture of Dlf, Gachibowli. This place holds a good vibe with their blue theme of the board and the interiors inside. The area is stretched evenly with a seating arrangement for 20-30 people at a time. They even have a world Map sculpture kind of thing kept inside. The best thing is that they have a live kitchen so you can literally see and enjoy the food being cooked right in front of you. Coming to food, they excel in noodles for sure, but they also serve Rice. Tried out the basic Alfredo and abesto noodles, which were really good. There are four flavours which I admired during my visit, those were Japenese Pan fried noodles, South Indian Stew, Thai green curry, and Know Suey, these should be must-haves from Noodles Inc. Well the show stealer was the Sicilian Chicken Noodles. I just loved it! It had a well-balanced flavour of the burnt garlic, so if you like garlic in your food, this is the dish for you. The overall ambience, the staff, the presentation, all are kudos. But I definitely recommend this place, go and eat here and enjoy their hospitality. Most recommended!