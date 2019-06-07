Pretty Baskets & Jewellery Boxes — Find Everything Fancy At This Store In Himayathnagar

Fan of everything fancy and blingy? This store will end your search for fancy home decor and gift options. Tucked in the lanes of Himayathnagar, Out Of The Box justifies its names with their many varieties of novelty items. We’re majorly crushing on their versatile woven baskets which we think will look super pretty on table tops. Have a huge thing for jewellery? Store all your tiny studs, jhumkis, and bracelets in their blingy jewellery boxes. They come in a lot of sizes which makes it even more convenient. What’s more? Get your hands on ceramic showpieces, handmade gift bags, photo frames and more! Curious? Why don’t you check it out yourself!