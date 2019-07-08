Hour Glasses, Punny Greeting Cards & Figurines: We Say Yes To This Novelty Store

A landmark in Himayathnagar, Passionate Collections is a cult favourite. With two more branches in the city in Karkhana, and Madhapur, it seems like they're only stepping up their novelty game. House warming, birthday parties, congratulatory parties, and baby showers — you’ll get to choose from a wide variety of options. Apart from ceramic figurines which would make great anniversary gifts, and photo frames to throw light on your memorable moments, this store has unique pieces like bottles with messages inside them (similar to a message in a bottle), vintage ships and lanterns, bamboo showpieces, and hourglasses. But what makes this store stand out from any other novelty store in the city are their greetings cards. We absolutely love their greeting card collection because they have a bunch of them for every occasion. We’re talking about 'get well soon cards', congratulatory cards, bon voyage cards, cards for your partners birthday, children’s birthday, cards for your boss, cards for your siblings, you get the drill right? Some of their cards are puny and hilarious while some are adorably sweet and lovely (scroll through the pictures above to see what we’re talking about). Looking for something to surprise your kid with? Get stuff toys, board games, card games, remote control gadgets, and action figures too. After your done shopping, you’ll also stumble upon a small accessory section where they have earrings, bracelets, and fancy watches. Oh, and before we forget, they've got an awesome collection of pop culture keychains. Regardless of what the occasion is, just check this place out.