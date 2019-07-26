Monsoon Getaway To This Beautiful Mini Island

Warangal

    Experience an island stay at Laknavaram Lake in Warangal. One can camp at night to enjoy campfire, stargazing and beautiful view of Lake. Haritha resort here offers lake view rooms to the other side of Lake. You can reach this lake view rooms by boat. Many adventure activities like kayaking, speed boat ride, water balloon ride, etc are being organized here. A visit here in the monsoon season worth your memories!

    Stay facilities could be improved and less food options

    ₹500 - ₹1,000

    Family, Big Group, Kids, Pets

