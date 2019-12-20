Sucker For Cheesecake? This Dessert Outlet Will Surely Amaze You!

The IKEA's Restaurant is the place to go whenever you're craving for some good desserts. It serves one of the best Cheesecakes in town. The cheesecake is so soft and creamy, and has a perfect consistency, with a just as flavourful base. The flavours are so well balanced, keeping the sweetness in just the right amount. It's a heavenly dessert, and you'll fall in love with it. It's quite heavy too, so one slice might be good enough for you. Price: ₹160 Rating: 5/5 Another popular dessert is their frozen yoghurt, which can be served in a cone or had in a cup topped with some lingonberry syrup. It gives the perfect ending to your meal, being just sweet enough, and having the right creamy consistency. Price: ₹10 (cone) / ₹30 (cup) Rating: 4/5 Some other good desserts at IKEA include their varieties of muffins, from blueberry to banana. They're super fluffy and have a beautiful flavour to them. While you're at it, you can also try their chocolate pastry, which is quite gooey and chocolaty.