Ethnic Outfits On A Budget? This Popular Women's Store Has Them All

With the festive season kick-starting, if you're looking for everyday ethnic and indo-western outfits, Trends has opened a couple of stores exclusively for women called Trends Women and we checked out their outlet in Sainikpuri. Looking for a Diwali outfit on a budget? They've got anarkalis and straight cut suits with embroidery and embellishments on them. They set their collections according to the latest trends, so you can expect all the colours and designs that are trending. Looking for office wear kurtas? They've got a huge collection of it in different price ranges. You can also pair your outfits with leggings and palazzos from here and call it a day. If you're one of those people who can live and die in jeans, give your outfit a Desi twist and pair them with their short shirts and tunics. They're comfy and very boho. Speaking of boho, they also have tote bags with traditional prints on it. Their sizes run from XS to XXL.