It's the middle of the month and shoppers, we need to take it easy. But what if we could shop everything in style within a budget? Hell yeah! With that aim, we went to Unlimited in Forum Sujana Mall to see what all can be bought with a light pocket. Here is everything we found in Unlimited which are under INR 1,000.
OMG! These Items Under INR 1,000 At This Budget Store Are On Fleek.
Great For
Navy Blue Checkered Shirt - INR 699
Distressed Boyfriend Jeans - INR 899
Yellow Floral Dress - INR 899
A perfect outfit to wear during summer outings, this dress is bright and lovely! Accessorise this with statement earrings and a brown sling bag and you're good to go.
Printed White Top - INR 799
This retro looking top has our heart! This top will literally go with everything — jeans, skirts, shorts, everything!
Caps - INR 399 To INR 499
Stock up on these summer necessities because everybody needs one. These caps look so chic and casual, it's awesome.
Stoles - INR 249
Girls, you know what we're talking about. For INR 249, these stoles are killer. Add just the right amount of oomph to your outfit with these lovely pieces.
Earrings - INR 399
The secret to making any outfit look bomb is by adding the right accessories, like these earrings. They're so pretty and versatile, we love them all.
Ethnic Flats - INR 799
These flats look oh-so regal and desi, they're perfect to go with every desi outfit. For just INR 799, grab these before they go out of stock.
