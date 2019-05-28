This Outlet Serves An Insane Variety Of Noodles!♥

Visited Noodles Inc with a bunch of foodies. Tried quite a lot of dishes. Special mention about the service, the staff is is super sweet and humble. Let's begin! AMBIENCE: The minimalistic decor stole my heart. Loved the colour coordination of the whole place. Special mention for the appreciation wall. The idea is so cool! 😁 The place can accommodate around 40 to 50 people all at once. They have an open kitchen which really resonated with me. FOOD: NOODLES- • Alfredo: I love Alfredo! But when I had it here the flavour was not up to the mark. Chilli flakes and oregano brought the real taste Outta it. Tasted good.👌 •Arrabbiata: The sauce is made of dried chilli flakes, tomato and garlic. This tasted decent. •Sicilian: The star of the evening! Loved the tiny chunks of ginger in it.♥ •Khow Suey: This was creamy and flavourful. Tasted decent. •Pesto: This was a huge letdown. Needs a lot of improvement. •Japanese Pan: Was giving me desi noodles flavours but nevertheless it tasted really good.👌 •Chicken 65: I'd request the management to make this dish spicier and more desi. If a customer orders this dish then surely they're a sucker of desi Chinese. Hope you take this suggestion ✌ •South Indian Stew - SAMBAR NOODLES! YESHHHH! SAMBAR NOODLES!🙌 Tasted divine 😻 •Abesto: Didn't find anything different but this tasted decent. RICE- •South Indian sambar rice: Just the way it had to be, Perfect!♥ •Stroganoff Veg: huge disappointment. Needs a lot of improvement. The cheese can be thicker and they can blend in more spices. Noodles here start at ₹80! The packaging is cute and handy! Loved this Idea of the whole place.