Load Up On Cheriyal Masks, Handmade Notebooks & Agate Coasters At This Store

Yellow Verandah is all about opulence, and if artsy home decor is what floats your boat, there's no way you're missing this store. This new store in Sarath City Capital Mall curates offbeat handicrafts, vibrant kitchenware, and wall decor that'll make your home stand out. Yellow Verandah works with Indian artisans right from Kashmir to Kerala, which explains the diversity in all its products. We spotted Cheriyal face masks, floral tumblers, storage tins and boxes, masks (wall decor), and vases, it also has incense cones, essential oils, and handmade soaps. The price range of the entire collection is between INR 80 and INR 3,000 only. You know what this means, don't you? Gifting quirky and eccentric statement pieces is not going to cost you a bomb. Plus, you can always pick those rare artisanal pieces for your room. The other thing we forgot to mention — the store itself is so Instagram-worthy that one cannot help but notice the attention to detail and effort that has gone into making it a stunner.