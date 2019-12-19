Go All Heart-Eyed For Designer Lehengas, Sarees & Kurtis From This Jubilee Hills Shop

You might have spotted Zasya while passing by Road No. 36, and let us tell you it's a silk paradise. Entering the spacious store, you will see an array of colourful clothes neatly organised based on their style. They have a massive collection of soft silks, salwar suits, Benaras silks, Kanchipuram silks, blouses, designer lehengas and sarees that you will want to gawk at before you try them on. The lehengas are gorgeous with intricate embroidery on soft and pastel colours, decked with stonework on the crop tops. The dupattas are comparatively simpler with minimal designs, but you can find some with heavy work on the dupattas too. Flaunt them at a BFF's wedding and the price ranges from INR 4,500 to INR 16,000. The silk sarees at the store are manufactured in-house. Their special wedding collection consists of Kanchipuram sarees which have floral, paisley, chevron, elephant & peacock prints on the pallu and will make you look like a true South Indian bride. The Benaras silk sarees come with borders with zari motifs in gold or silver which made us go heart eyed for sure. If you're looking for sarees that will make heads turn at a party, you must get the ones with beads and mirror work. Pair these up with extravagant blouses with handcrafted borders, and patchwork.

Need an evening gown for a grand reception? They have dazzling sequin work, embellishments, netted gowns with embroidery detailing in contrasting colours. You can find simpler ones if you like no bling, like those with subtle colours, and minimal work, which would be perfect for a date. The brand has launched kids wear only a few months ago, and that means you and your daughter/nieces can shop together. Find ruffled frocks, ghagras, and more festive additions for your little one's wardrobe.