Got A Cocktail Party? From Shararas To Ethnic Gowns, This Boutique Will Sort You Out

Run by two relatives turned business partners, Anita Agarwal and Anita Jhunjhunwala, this boutique has a lot to talk about - from ruffled gowns to zardozi lehengas and dhoti-style pants - and all at a nominal price. We came across great jumpsuits that one can pair up with accessories for any big event. Pick up gowns with flared sleeves or opt for kalamkari kurtas for a low-key look. They also have chunnis to go with the outfits.

We also saw some colourful home furnishing items like silk table runners and cushion covers with cotton embroidery, brocade, and zari or a mix of them all.

The clothes are mostly made with fabrics like chanderi, silk, linen, and even net. We love their delicate kurtas made with tissue and organza fabric with hand embroidery done by the owner itself.

Prices starts at INR 1,500 and they go up to INR 30,000. They customise outfits too.

