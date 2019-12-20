Amalgamation Of Culinary Wizardry With Molecular Gastronomy

Casual Dining

Reflections - Ffort Raichak

South 24 Parganas, West Bengal
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ffort Raichak, Post Bag 1, Roychak, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Reflections which is Ffrot Raichak’s round-the-clock coffee shop, going to receive a makeover in their menu. The concept of healthy food in a palate which offers a visual retreat with a rainbow of colours; is the brainchild of executive chef Sammy Majumder and his team. Presentation of every dish was a piece of art. The amalgamation of culinary wizardry with molecular gastronomy. It was an experience to sample their revamped menu. Panoramic view of the Ganges from the coffee shop terrace is a blissful sight for urban dwellers, particularly during sunset. Let's take a quick glimpse of a few dishes those are in store for us.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

