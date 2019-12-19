This Ethnic Wear Brand In Park Street Will Leave You Spoilt For Choice

The one in Park Street occupies two floors, where one floor caters to clothes and another for fabrics. From traditional Indian wear to fusion Indo-western, from trendy everyday kurtis to occasional party wear, you will find it all here.

Aparnaa is your one-stop destination for ethnic readymade clothes as well as fabrics. You might get confused initially with their range of handwoven banarasis and organic handloom sarees in fine zari and thread embroidery. Prefer something more comfortable? Check out their ikat and rayon fabric sarees, as well as embroidered kota sarees. The dupatta section itself is quite extensive enough, offering elegant banarasi and solid coloured dupattas decorated with tassels and floral work. They also have something called patola dupattas!

One of the biggest selling points of this store is that a lot of renowned city designers buy fabrics from Aparnaa. You will get a lot of options here while you have that dreamy lehenga suit in mind. Choose from the kaantha printed fabrics, pastel embroidered and lucknowi fabrics and muslin embroidery, among others. You can also have a look at their Chanderi zari embellished fabrics if you have something simple yet stylish on your mind.