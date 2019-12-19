Gharara Suits To Ruffled Saris, This Shop Is A One-Stop Solution For Fusion Bridal Wear

We were greeted by mannequins sporting embellished bridal wear and indo-western drape gowns. Unlike hundreds of boutiques selling bridal lehengas, what really caught our eyes was their collection of indo-western couture - from ruffled saris, net anarkalis, off-shoulder and cold shoulder lehengas to cape suits. They also stock suits with gharara pants, which are perfect for a fun sangeet evening. We love how they create magic with pastels. You will find stunning embroidery on each drape. From ethnic bandhani, zardosi, mirror and gota work to the more Indo-Western tones, sequins and tassels, there's options aplenty.

While bridal lehengas start around INR 40,000-45,000, semi-bridal ones are available for INR 20,000. Indo-western wear start from INR 12,000 and embellished suits are priced from INR 16,000.