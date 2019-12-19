From Mocktails To Amazing Chesse Corn Fries, This Cafe Has It All!

Berezia is situated just opposite to Nonapukur Tram Depo. Lovely food. Service is fast. Considering the space available. The place is very well decorated. Recommend items to try are. From the Mocktails go for "Blue Curacao", "Citrus Punch", "Grenadine Blast”. In the fires order for "Cheese Corn Fries” also you can try their quick bites like ”Chicken Chilly Garlic Finger". "Coffee Maniac" "Mango Merry" from the Fried Ice Cream section. "Red Valentine Bubble Waffle", "The Lord of Brownie Bubble Waffle". Their food is awesome considering the price they are charging. Pocket Pinch for 2: 300/-