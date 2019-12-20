Hit Up This City-Based Brand For Beautiful Designs In Oxidised & Imitation Jewellery

Imitation jewellery may not be the real deal but it has a charm of its own. If imitation is what you prefer, then hit up Bead and Chic for sure.

Run by Darshita Dhoot, Bead and Chic does statement, kundan and oxidised jewellery at quite affordable rates, all of it imitation, of course. The brand deals with oxidised, American diamonds, Cubic Zirconia stones, and high quality and handmade kundan jewellery for all kinds of occasions from casual or office wear to weddings and festivals.

Get your hands on interesting designs in rings, bracelets, chokers, maangtikas, necklaces, earrings, ear tops, jhumkas and ear hangings, a lot of which have bird motifs. Add some colour to your OOTD with their range of beaded neckpieces that's definitely going to rock that party look. The bridal collection is equally impressive. Their oxidised jhumkas will go perfectly well with traditional wear. Darshita also stocks a limited range of Afghan jewellery.

If you love wearing chokers, check out this oxidised one with lotus motifs. It's sure to make you stand out at a party. We also spotted this really cool and unique pair of earrings in the shape of a Trishul. Available in different colours, it's made of black rhodium, pachi kundan with meenakari work done on it. If you're looking for something heavy, check out their collection of polki or Ahmedabadi kundan jewellery sets sure to add a royal touch to your overall look. Looking for something in stone? Then, opt for the earrings and necklace set made of American diamonds, green stones with pearls and onyx green beads. You can easily wear it for a sangeet or even a wedding ceremony. The price range starts at INR 500.