Enjoy A Refreshing Combo Of Beer & Pizza At This Three-Month Long Food Fest

What would you call the child of beer and pizza? Beerizza silly! Before you start doubting our sense of humour, we are actually talking about a three-month-long food festival underway at JW Kitchen Alfresco, JW Marriot in Tangra. Nothing can be more satisfying than grabbing a bite of hot cheesy pizza along with a sip of cool beer.

The specially curated menu has a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from. The vegetarian fare includes classics like Margherita, Artichok, ricotta, sundried tomato, Caprese, Spinach, garlic confit and chevre pide and Keto Pizza Bagels while the non-vegetarian selection includes all-time favourites like Classic Pepperoni, Pork Caramelized Apple with bacon, caramelised apple, onions, garlic Marinara and Thai spiced shrimp topped with Thai marinated shrimps, pizza sauce, lemon grass and krupuk.