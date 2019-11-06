Enjoy A Refreshing Combo Of Beer & Pizza At This Three-Month Long Food Fest

What would you call the child of beer and pizza? Beerizza silly! Before you start doubting our sense of humour, we are actually talking about a three-month-long food festival underway at JW Kitchen Alfresco, JW Marriot in Tangra. Nothing can be more satisfying than grabbing a bite of hot cheesy pizza along with a sip of cool beer.
The specially curated menu has a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from. The vegetarian fare includes classics like Margherita, Artichok, ricotta, sundried tomato, Caprese, Spinach, garlic confit and chevre pide and Keto Pizza Bagels while the non-vegetarian selection includes all-time favourites like Classic Pepperoni, Pork Caramelized Apple with bacon, caramelised apple, onions, garlic Marinara and Thai spiced shrimp topped with Thai marinated shrimps, pizza sauce, lemon grass and krupuk.
Comments (0)