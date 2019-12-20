New Shirt Company In Town! This Kolkata-Based Brand Does Everything With Egyptian Cotton

We feel the pain of boys and men in the city who face a harrowing time finding a men's specific store for their fashion needs. In the middle of this vast ocean, which is flooded with women's boutiques and online stores, a brand called Braeburn has come into the picture to save the helpless souls of the boys of Kolkata.

Braeburn is only into producing quality shirts for men. They boast of making their shirts with Egyptian Giza cotton, which is supposedly the best shirt fabric in the world. The shirts come with French placket and include the mitered cuff, which is characterised by the 45 degrees angle mitered cut at the cuff corner, hence making the cuff standout more. That is why their formal collection is to die for. A fan of checks? You should then explore their full-sleeved shirts in both small and large checks.

For casuals, the half-sleeved shirts can take care of your vacay and party wear. A certain black and white striped shirt with tropical print is meant for those short holidays and brunch with friends. Another black shirt with multi-coloured circular prints (which looks insane and is ultra-comfy) can be the most comfortable party wear that you can ever get your hands on!