Take A Trip To Kolkata's Oldest Music Store And Maybe You'll Want To Learn To Play!

All big musicians know the name of this store! And we are talking about Kolkata's oldest musical instrument shop, Braganza and Co., on Marquis Street. You can't call it a shop, because it is an institution! It might not look the most appealing from the outside, but wait till you open the door to a world of El Dorado. The shop reeks of an old world charm, never seen before, and seems almost similar to when it opened in 1938.

You will find guitars to your right and violins stacked on a rack to your left. The guitars are all in-house. And if you think your guitar needs a change of strings, get their True Tone bronze guitar strings for INR 120 a set. True Tone is exclusive to Braganza and nowhere will you find them in Kolkata. All the violins here are made by them and handcrafted to perfection. You can also buy tuners, drum sticks and guitar belts, if your instruments need some repair or revamp.

A visit to this store will remain incomplete until you explore their piano workshop, where they rejuvenate pianos from nuts and bolts. When we visited, they were in the middle of repairing a 200-year-old grand piano!