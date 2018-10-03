Brunches Are Passè: Make Your Sundays Drunch-y At This Spot

Sundays are all about food, endless drinks, and being lazy. Our search for the perfect place led us to The Fatty Bao. A spot next to the large windows, staring out with killer music and good vibes. This is what we were looking for. Let us introduce you to Fatty's Merry Brunch that happens every Sunday from 12 noon to 5 pm. Sushi, sangrias, Asian small plates, Japanese pancakes, this place has them all. Our picks? Beat The Heat and Call Me Rose sangrias with Asparagus Tempura Hosomaki, Prawn Tempura sushi, and California rolls. Don't miss the fluffy pancakes. All this comes at a great price too. Food - INR 1,400 {plus taxes} Food + Drinks - INR 2,200 {plus taxes} For Kids - INR 700 Make Sundays Awesome Again!