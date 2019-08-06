Bookmark This Shop In Hoogly For Your Next Sari Sojourn

Located in the far-off locality of Chinsurah in Hoogly, we chanced upon this boutique while browsing Facebook videos. Their live coverage helped us get a sneak into their collection and we got hooked within seconds.

Run by Lipi Saha, this boutique stocks up saris from across the country. Handloom saris in vintage prints, linen jamdani, Maheshwaris that sport a splash of neon, Dhakai with floral motifs, gorgeous Banarasis in bright shades, linen and silk - all these and more can be found on their shelves.They have other six-yard drapes with Shibori, Kantha work, and Kalamkari prints as well. We really love how each design is unique and can glam up your look.

In today's age and time the same ol blouses, stitched out of saris, are passé. You can also take a look at their collection of ready-made blouses, with whimsical applique, embroidered designs and fun motifs. What's more? They have designer, batik printed and kantha stitched kurtis as well - savvy and trendy we say.



Men if you're reading, worry not as they have something in store for you as well. Move over monotone pale kurtas and check out their panjabis with hand-painted motifs, kalamkari work and block prints. These are perfect for any festival or daily wear.

Their collection starts from INR 500 and goes up to INR 5,000.