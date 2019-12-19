We Are Dousing Ourselves In Rose And Chocolate Aroma At Our Casa. Here's How!

Allergic towards smelly surroundings or even something that has a strong fragrance? We recommend checking out the brand Can-Wax that offers scented candles, jars, bars, diffusers and even cute melt pops, all at pocket-friendly rates. Besides their soothing range of fragrances, all the candles are completely organic and infused with aromatherapy oils. We can't get enough of their cutely designed candle jars and bars that are available in 18 different fragrances, including lemongrass, rose, lavender and strawberry. For a quick caffeine fix, take a look at their coffee candle jars.

If you're running out of gifting options, check out their bucket candles and hand-made jars bearing cute motifs and accessorised to suit the occasion. While wax candles are priced INR 150 upwards, diffusers are available from INR 150 to INR 800. All these candles last for 10 hours and more. Sniff these soothing candles or simply let some aroma waft through the air.