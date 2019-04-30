From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop

This shop is somewhat of a legend in these parts and has been running for more than several decades. It doesn't look like much but they are one of those shops Kolkata has still held on to who can do dyeing and printing on clothes. They can transform a lacklustre saree with customised hand printing and dyeing. They have a bunch of skilled workers specialising in fabric design and printing. They can also polish your apparel and make it look like new. Give your jeans a brand new look with a dye wash available in different denim colour options. Got a shirt in your ex's favorite colour? Get it totally revamped. You can also get your t-shirt printed here, we suggest you to go for any Indie pattern to rock your Boho style without the hefty price tag. Colour dyeing jeans or t-shirts starts from INR 100, while sarees cost INR 500 on an average. Printing and other designing services vary depending on what you want done.



The owner and his aunty welcomes customers and can be seen at the cash counter. They have a display of ready-to-wear apparel and sarees as well as some clay jewellery.