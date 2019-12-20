This Guwahati Brand Opened Its Doors In Kolkata And Is Now Serving 15 Varieties Of Momos

Momo maniacs in the city, it's time to rejoice. Guwahati-based popular eatery Fat Belly opened its maiden branch at Hindustan Park early this month. Upon learning from Facebook reporters that they are serving around 15 varieties of momos, we thought of dropping all prior plans and taking our tummy along for a lavish tasting.

Located near Mrs Magpie, the bright orange exterior walls are enough to draw your attention. The interiors and upholstery are nothing fancy with walls decorated with Chinese wall hangings, hanging lanterns, posters and even a life-size dragon painting. We settled by the window and happily started leafing through the menu as soothing Chinese tunes enthralled our ears.

Chinese, Japanese and even Oriental -- the menu here caters to all palates. The eatery is also one of the few places in Kolkata serving Yakitori - Japanese type of skewered chicken, or you can say the desi version of hariyali kebabs. We ordered for the pork variant and loved how tender and juicy the pieces were. Next we attacked the momos and ended up ordering three variants - Vodka Momo, Chili Peshawari Momo and Nanjing Momo. Made with vodka batter, Vodka Momo had a unique charm with a crisp outer layering and garlic and onion garnishing. The Nanjing Momo was juicy and stuffed with chicken and coriander while the Peshawari Momo was a simple version of momos stuffed with tandoori kebabs. They also have different varieties of soups and thukpas.

The main course has all the quintessential Chinese and Tibetan dishes but we went for their value-packed combo, which contained fried rice, noodles, dragon chicken, chicken manchurian, soup and salad, priced at INR 270. The best part you can add items to the combo as per your choice. We would also recommend to try their Butter Garlic Prawn that you can pair it with the Fat Belly Special Chicken Fried Rice. Truly yummy affair!