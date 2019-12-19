You Will Get Major FOMO If You Don't Visit This Apparel Store In Kankurgachi

FOMO! No we're not talking about the fear of missing out. FOMO is a new label that opened in Kankurgachi in the first week of September, and you have to visit the store for their sassy western wear. This designer label, unlike others, won't give your wallets a tough time.

FOMO aptly caters to the fashion needs of modern woman with its affordable collection of trendy tops and dresses. Going out for a party tonight? Try their pink top with ruffled neck and full net sleeves and you are ready to rock the night like a diva in the making. Pair it with a super distressed denim or bell bottoms to complete the look.

We especially liked their orange wrap dress which is a perfect to wear on a brunch date with your BFFs. Whether it's lunching out with your partner or catching a movie with your squad, this piece can work wonders. You can pair it with white brogues or teal ballerinas. Shop for a black and white striped dress with uneven sleeves or a full length gown to look your gorgeous best for an evening party. Take a look at their blue off-shoulder dress with bell sleeves, that can be worn for a dinner date. Your partner is definitely going to fall for you all over again!