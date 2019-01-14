Head Down To The Captivating Nilgiris For A Pleasant Vacay

Coonoor is a pristine hill station just an hour’s drive away from Ooty. It is situated amidst the beautiful Nilgiris and offers many picturesque viewpoints from where you can get amazing views of the adjoining towns of Tamil Nadu. It is famous for its tea and coffee estates along with being home to some of the ingenious spices that India produces. It also offers the Nilgiri Railways trip where you can travel to Ooty in an antique toy train while enjoying the hillsides and the greenery. The monsoon season is the best time to visit but summers and winters can be amazing too.