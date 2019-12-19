This Beautiful Homestay In Sikkim Is Perfect For A Summer Getaway

Owned by Rinzing Dorjee Gyaltsen, the homestay is a typical Sikkimese traditional house tucked amidst the remote western districts of the state with lush green lawns, plenty of agricultural land and farms for fresh organic vegetables. There are plenty of open spaces for you to just take a stroll or for kids to play around.

The homestay has rooms at extremely affordable rates with breakfast, lunch and dinner services. They usually serve continental or Indian breakfast but you can always tell them your preferences and the wonderful hosts will arrange it for you depending on the availability. You can actually pick your own veggies from their organic farm and cook yourself too if you'd like.

Food is a significant part of travel. What is the point of visiting a new place if you haven't tasted their local delicacies? Here in Sikkim, you'll not have trouble looking for a place that serves the best Sikkimese food because the Gyaltsens' have it laid out for you. Relish the taste of local delicacies like gundruk, phaksha gari, machuu and lots more along with the traditional drink chang ghu - a juice made of fermented millet.

Don't forget to carry your trekking shoes along because your wonderful hosts at Gyaltsen also organize treks for their guests to make sure you experience all that this beautiful place has to offer. You can go on a wonderful trek just 10 minutes away from the homestay amidst fresh springs and paddy fields!

Places like Pelling, Namchi and Kaluk are all within a 30 minute distance. If you wish to explore them, Gyaltsen will have it arranged for you. Visit monasteries, interact with monks and native villagers or explore holy caves, tea gardens, Pelling Sky Walk and the stunning Ravongla Buddha Park. You must check out the Rabdentse (old Sikkim palace) ruins for which you'll have to trek down a couple of kilometres from the Pemayangtse monastery. You need not worry about transportation at all as the homestay will organize everything for you. You only need to pay for INR 2,000 for transport and fuel extra and you're good to go! The entire itinerary will be provided and arranged by them.

Their accommodation charges are usually INR 1,750 per night per person including breakfast. If you are two people travelling and need a room, you need to pay INR 3,500 per night for both including breakfast. Lunch and dinner at the homestay will set you back by INR 400 each. A local Sikkimese meal will cost you INR 800 per plate (they have loads of dishes and it's worth every penny!). But, if youre going during the monsoon, you get a discount on accommodation with prices starting at INR 850 per person per night including breakfast!

Don't think too much. Forget all your worries and book a stay with the Gyaltsens' for a fulfilling travel experience.