Now Ditch The Usual Hairpins And Go For Bow-Shaped Ones From This Cute Brand

Who said bows only look good on men's shirts? Have you checked out Ira By Shree yet? This brand does bow accessories, which are totally adorbs!

Think chokers, necklaces, earrings or rings -- you are going to get everything in the shape of a bow. Their earrings are just too cute to be not owned or worn by anyone. Their ROSA (rose) collection is worth giving a look, since they have royal bandhani bow clips which you can wear as hairpins. You are sure to bowl your partner over with its cuteness. We also like how you can wear the bandhani bow clips on your blouse to accessorise your ethnic look. A good replacement for the traditional gold necklace or earrings, don't you think?

Give your look a unique touch with their bow chokers. A certain yellow printed bow choker will look fab on your semi-formal attire. You can also go for their bow rings and earrings if you think you're in a mood to wear something else for college today!

Two pieces really caught our attention. One was a polka dotted bow earring, attached in the centre of an oversized earring, and the other one was a multi bow necklace. The multi bow necklace can easily go with a salwar suit or a kurti and jeans. Talk about creating a vogue statement! Their rings start from INR 80 and the earrings and hair clips start from INR 100!