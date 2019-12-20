This Fab Boutique Offers Some Pretty Indo-Western Outfits, Check It Out Now!

Kraftkaari is a boutique store/couture. They provide quality work and explore their potential by experimenting with new designs and work. They make budgeted outfits according to the client's demands, which makes it user-friendly. They also customize clothes according to occasions. The best part is that this brand makes combo clothing, for example, mom-daughter duo, siblings, husband-wife etc. They make sure that you receive your products which would fit you perfectly. They take down your measurements even when you place your order online. They are also extremely prompt with their delivery process. They make sure that you received your perfect outfit just on time. From casual Kurtis to heavy budgeted dresses to salwar they have it all. You should check out their Instagram page. It's extremely colourful showcasing the varied range of products they offer as a brand. The Starting price is 850/- onwards. It would be worth the buy for sure.