East Kolkata Township
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in East Kolkata Township
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Delivery Services
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Accessories
Accessories
Fenasia
The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Hotels
Hotels
The Gateway Hotel
Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Travel Services
Travel Services
Let Us Go
Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ichchhapuron
Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Homestays
Homestays
Novelty Guest House
Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Manzilat's
Order Awadhi Kebabs & Biryani Made By The Descendant Of Wajid Ali Shah
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Mia By Tanishq
More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Fondu Basket
Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hoppipola
Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aronnyok
This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Lounges
Lounges
Ozora
Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Bars
Bars
Barcelos
This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
Spas
Spas
The Thai Spa
Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Mozza
There’s A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Bars
Bars
Chili's Grill & Bar
Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Ajmal Perfume
Sniff A Whiff: After Delhi, B'Lore & Mumbai, This Famous Perfumery Has Finally Set Up Store In Kolkata!
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Abracadabra
Cribs, Swaddles, Carriers & Quilts: This Brand Has Everything To Pamper Your Minikin
