Accessories
image - Fenasia
Fenasia

The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Hotels
image - The Gateway Hotel
The Gateway Hotel

Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Travel Services
image - Let Us Go
Let Us Go

Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Boutiques
image - Ichchhapuron
Ichchhapuron

Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Homestays
image - Novelty Guest House
Novelty Guest House

Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Delivery Services
image - Manzilat's
Manzilat's

Order Awadhi Kebabs & Biryani Made By The Descendant Of Wajid Ali Shah
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Mia By Tanishq

More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Gift Shops
image - Fondu Basket
Fondu Basket

Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Hoppipola
Hoppipola

Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
image - Aronnyok
Aronnyok

This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Lounges
image - Ozora
Ozora

Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Bars
image - Barcelos
Barcelos

This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
Spas
image - The Thai Spa
The Thai Spa

Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Mozza
Mr. Mozza

There’s A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Rang De Basanti Dhaba
Rang De Basanti Dhaba

For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Bars
image - Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili's Grill & Bar

Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Cosmetics Stores
image - Ajmal Perfume
Ajmal Perfume

Sniff A Whiff: After Delhi, B'Lore & Mumbai, This Famous Perfumery Has Finally Set Up Store In Kolkata!
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
image - Abracadabra
Abracadabra

Cribs, Swaddles, Carriers & Quilts: This Brand Has Everything To Pamper Your Minikin
