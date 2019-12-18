Girish Park

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Girish Park

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe World
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe World

A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Poochka Wala
Fast Food Restaurants

Poochka Wala

Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Niranjan Agar
Fast Food Restaurants

Niranjan Agar

Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Chittaranjan Avenue
Food Stores
image - Jaina Silpa Mandir
Food Stores

Jaina Silpa Mandir

Head To This House In Girish Park To Buy Your Favourite Hojmi Boris In Bulk
Sovabazar
Sweet Shops
image - Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Sweet Shops

Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy

Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
image - Subodh Chandra Mullick
Sweet Shops

Subodh Chandra Mullick

Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Hati Bagan
Pan
image - Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar
Pan

Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar

Head Over To This Iconic Pan Shop For Their Chocolate Pan!
Clothing Stores
image - Golchha Bridal Studio
Clothing Stores

Golchha Bridal Studio

This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day
Burrabazar
Sweet Shops
image - Makhan Lal Das & Sons
Sweet Shops

Makhan Lal Das & Sons

This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hedua Chat
Fast Food Restaurants

Hedua Chat

Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Clothing Stores
image - Meghana
Clothing Stores

Meghana

Buy Now Or Cry Later: This Shop Has Banarasi Sarees Under INR 3000
Chittaranjan Avenue
Casual Dining
image - @49
Casual Dining

@49

This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Manick Tala
Museums
image - Marble Palace
Museums

Marble Palace

This 1835 Marble Palace In Kolkata Is Stocked With European Art, Chandeliers, Clocks & History
Kolkata
Fabric Stores
image - M S Handloom Cottage
Fabric Stores

M S Handloom Cottage

This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics
Burrabazar
Fabric Stores
image - Tara Clothes Printers
Fabric Stores

Tara Clothes Printers

From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shiv Assram
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shiv Assram

This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Delivery Services
image - Hungry Monkzzz
Delivery Services

Hungry Monkzzz

Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Manick Tala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Allen Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Allen Kitchen

This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
Fast Food Restaurants

Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons

This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitra Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitra Cafe

Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Boutiques
image - Tilottama Boutique
Boutiques

Tilottama Boutique

Trying To Find Kantha Stitch Outfits? This Boutique Can Help You Get One
Sovabazar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Girish Park?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE