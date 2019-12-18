Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Girish Park
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Girish Park
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Bakeries
Bars
Boutiques
Shoe Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe World
A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Poochka Wala
Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Niranjan Agar
Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Chittaranjan Avenue
Food Stores
Food Stores
Jaina Silpa Mandir
Head To This House In Girish Park To Buy Your Favourite Hojmi Boris In Bulk
Sovabazar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Subodh Chandra Mullick
Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Hati Bagan
Pan
Pan
Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar
Head Over To This Iconic Pan Shop For Their Chocolate Pan!
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Golchha Bridal Studio
This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day
Burrabazar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Makhan Lal Das & Sons
This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hedua Chat
Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Meghana
Buy Now Or Cry Later: This Shop Has Banarasi Sarees Under INR 3000
Chittaranjan Avenue
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
@49
This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Manick Tala
Museums
Museums
Marble Palace
This 1835 Marble Palace In Kolkata Is Stocked With European Art, Chandeliers, Clocks & History
Kolkata
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
M S Handloom Cottage
This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics
Burrabazar
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Tara Clothes Printers
From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shiv Assram
This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Hungry Monkzzz
Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Manick Tala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Allen Kitchen
This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitra Cafe
Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Tilottama Boutique
Trying To Find Kantha Stitch Outfits? This Boutique Can Help You Get One
Sovabazar
Have a great recommendation for
Girish Park?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE